The Guy Behind the DadBoner Twitter Account Explains Internet Fame

VICE contributors Grant Pardee and Josh Androsky sat down with two internet personalities who made real careers out of their social media personas.

Comedian Mike Burns is perhaps best known as the creator of @DadBoner on Twitter, which is the ongoing story of Karl Welzein, a divorced dad in Michigan who defines himself by his love of Van Halen and muscle cars. Burns recently signed a deal to produce a pilot for a Comedy Central animated series based on DadBoner.

Molly McIsaac has gained a significant following online in the opposite way: by being herself. She made her name on Twitter and Instagram by being a geek personality who advocates for body positivity. Her presence helped land her a spot on a SyFy Channel reality show about superfans called Fangasm, and today she works as a social media manager.

We spoke with Mike and Molly about how they’ve used social media, and how personal branding has affected them on the latest edition of the ENTITLEMENT Podcast.

