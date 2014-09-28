Danny Clinch Knows How to Photograph Your Favorite Rapper



Kanye West

Even if you aren’t aware of it, you’ve definitely seen a Danny Clinch photo. If the name doesn’t ring any bells, the man has shot photos of all your favorite bands, from Radiohead to the Beastie Boys. His work has appeared in every music magazine of note (most importantly we did a dope interview with him here), and is able to catch an artist in such a way that your initial image when you think of the band will probably be one of his shots. Which is why we’re excited to give you an exclusive preview of his new photobook, Danny Clinch: Still Moving. The book chronicles many of his finest photographs, and is available now. Below, we’re highlighting some of his select hip-hop photography, showcasing Kanye West, Jay Z, Tupac, and more. Pick up the book here.

Tupac



Outkast



Run DMC



Public Enemy



Lauryn Hill



Jay Z