Some Guy Nearly Burned His House Down While Boiling a Big Ol’ Pot of Dildos

The Year of our Lord 2015, and some dude nearly just burned his house down by boiling up a steaming vat of dildos.

Why was some dude boiling multiple dildos in a pot? Ostensibly, to clean them of their various juices. But how did that go so wrong an apartment nearly burned down? I guess at this point we should hand over to ‘Reddit user’ ‘thegrandplatypus‘ to tell us:

My wife and I had a minor argument last night, so I figured I’d start the day on a positive note. Get some cleaning done, tidy up around the house, make everything extra nice while she relaxes. Among other things that needed cleaning, we had several sex toys (silicone dildos) that we’d neglected to attend to. Wanting to be thorough, I brought these downstairs, set them in a small pot of water to boil (element on MAX setting), and headed upstairs for a moment to call my dad and wish him well. Quick convo with my dad turns into an involved talk with mom and dad, and about 15-20 minutes later, suddenly my smoke alarm is loudly going off. Having completely forgotten about the dildo boil, I casually get up and prepare to disarm the “false alarm” taking place in my house… until a huge waft of black, inky smoke winds its way around the bedroom door.

I immediately think “WHAT IN THE EVER LIVING HELL IS BURNING” and at the same time hear my wife scream ” WHAT THE FUCK?!?!?!”. I rush downstairs into a kitchen billowing disgusting, black smoke, and see a massive pillar of flame exploding upwards out of the tiny pot, which by now has been boiling dry for probably a few minutes.

On one hand, I once boiled an egg for so long that the water boiled away and the eggshell charred black and then, with the heat of the pan directly upon it, it began to bounce around the kitchen as if possessed and while emitting a sort of hot screeching sound. I had to open a window to rid the room of the smell, and that was just one egg. So imagine a whole pot of dildos. On the other hand, why boil dildos when soft chamois cloths and soaps exist?

Wife is panicky, trying to activate the (luckily right at hand) fire extinguisher, failing with it, hands it to me and I finally manage to blast the noxious dildo blaze with the entire contents of the extinguisher.

Set the scene for you… Entire house is blanketed in a disgusting, probably highly toxic smog of burnt silicone, with tiny pieces of chemical ash over everything in the kitchen… I put on two surgical masks and run upstairs to open the windows — dumb move in retrospect, could’ve passed out up there and totally died — but at least this averts everything in our upstairs being ruined by dildo smog.

All I can think of when I think about a pot full of dildos boiling gently in their stock is Carl Weathers solemnly holding up a meaty rib on Arrested Development and saying, “Add some broth, add a potato, baby: you’ve got a stew going.” Also: what does the various gels of two people’s junk – dried on to a silicon dildo and then boiled to a steam in some water – smell like? How much Febreze have those two had to pump into their soft furnishings after the disastrous dildo boil vapour-stanked their house? This story just begs a lot of harrowing, harrowing questions.

Anyway, in the wake of this, a lot of people are like, “Well how the heck do I wash this big ol’ box of silicon dildos, then, if not by boiling them all like lobsters in their shells?” And the answer, according to the internet, is just use some fragrance-free plant-based soap like Diva Wash and give them a decent rinse. Now you know how you’re going to spend your Wednesday night. You’re welcome.

@joelgolby

