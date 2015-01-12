Director Paul Thomas Anderson Talks ‘Inherent Vice’

In this week’s VICE Meets, Meredith Danluck sits down for a rare one-on-one interview with director Paul Thomas Anderson to talk about his most recent feature, Inherent Vice. The film is an adaptation of Thomas Pynchon‘s 2009 novel, the first time the author’s work has been set to screen.

Set in the 1970s, Inherent Vice follows the paranoid, drug-addled misadventures of an LA detective (played by Joaquin Phoenix) who is chasing a case brought to him by an ex-girlfriend about her boyfriend, his wife, and a plot to kidnap a billionaire.

Videos by VICE

Inherent Vice will be released nationwide on Friday, January 8. Watch an exclusive trailer below.

