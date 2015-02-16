DJ Cameo and Johnny Cinco Want to Bring Rhythm & Grime Into Your Life With “Waterfalls”

DJ Cameo’s crusade to bring UK Rhythm & Grime to the rest of the world is a noble cause and one we are stoked to support with this exclusive premiere of his track “Waterfall”, with rising star Johnny Cinco. The sizzling cut was recorded in Atlanta. Alongside DJ Cameo it also features R&G ambassador Kid D on production duties.

Cameo has been pushing UK grime and garage for more than a decade, constantly sourcing and breaking exciting new sounds and artists. More recently this drive has seen him taking the under-represented R&G genre stateside, inspiring collaborations with Migos, Rick Ross and Waka Flocka. “Waterfall” is a solid introduction to the bold directions and huge tunes we can expect from these newly married ideas. Featuring Johnny Cinco, the track will be featured on the up and coming BLACKHEART EP.

You can follow DJ Cameo on Twitter here and Johnny Cinco here.