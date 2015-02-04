DJ Mustard’s Dropped a Remix of Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney’s “FourFiveSeconds”

The sound of “Mustard on the beat, hoe” has been inescapable for the past twelve months – featuring on everything from the trapped out sound of YG’s “My Nigga” to influencing an eleven year-old pop star’s first single – but it’s not going to last forever. Soon, the world will tire of sparse beats with compressed shouts of “hey” on the ones-and-twos, and it’s been difficult to imagine what soundscapes the 24 year-old producer will conquer next.

However, his latest remix – of Rihanna, Yeezy and McCartney’s “FourFiveSeconds” – gives some answers. There’s no compressed vocals, no VIP-area keys, or personal-space threatening bass. Instead it’s pretty and sparkling; like floating down a pleasure-river of rainbows, squishy toys and stress-balls while Rihanna holds you tight.

“FourFiveSeconds (DJ Mustard Remix)” appeared on Soundcloud this morning and follows the promised, but never released, “Only One (DJ Mustard Remix)” which would have either been (A) amazing, or (B) an unlistenable piece of shit.