Southern China has always had a tradition of dining on dogs – people from other parts of the country even joke that Southerners will eat anything with legs but the dinner table. But despite becoming more prosperous in the 1990s, Yulin has maintained the unique tradition of holding a canine banquet every summer.

Animal rights activists across China and the rest of the globe have increasingly condemned the Dog Meat Festival, calling for an immediate stop to eating man’s best friend. They say the dog meat trade is illegal, unregulated, and cruel. Many claim that some of the dogs that end up in cooking pots are stolen pets or diseased strays.

Videos by VICE

In 2013, the Yulin festival gathered so much negative press that this year, the local government denied the Summer Solstice dog-eating tradition ever even existed. But that hasn’t stopped locals from celebrating – nor has it stopped die-hard activists from flooding the town in an attempt to rescue the dogs before the slaughter. VICE Reports headed to Yulin this year to get to the bottom of the most controversial festival in China.

In part two of “Dog Days of Yulin,” VICE attends a family feast to eat some home-cooked dog. As one Yulin local explained, “Some dogs are people’s friends, and others are for food. In India, cows are sacred. If you eat cow in England, all of India is against you… It’s the same logic.” On the other hand, we spoke to a woman who went so far as to sell her house in order to raise money to protect man’s best friend.