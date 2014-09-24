Dornik Received a “B” in His Music GCSE, Yet he Makes Music That Sounds Like Michael Jackson

Dornik’s breakthrough single, “Something About You”, only recieved a “B” when his teachers marked his coursework. Pitchfork gave it a Best New Music though; we put him in a piece about why British music is great; and he’s been signed by PMR, the label that hosts UK talents Jessie Ware and Jesse James.

His voice sounds kinda like Michael Jackson – in the sense that it can reach a ball-tightening pitch – and on new track “Second Thoughts”, it’s overlayed atop resplendent, reclining synths. “Second Thoughts”, which is premiering above, is the b-side to “On My Mind”. Expect to see a debut album sometime next year.