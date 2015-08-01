Dr. Dre Say Detox Is Dead, Announces New Album ‘Compton: The Soundtrack’



Photo courtesy of iTunes

The critically acclaimed N.W.A. movie Straight Outta Compton comes out on August 14th, and Ice Cube recently let slip in an interview that Dr. Dre would be releasing a new album of music inspired by the gangsta rap legends’ landmark debut full length. Dre quickly said he’d explain on his Beats 1 Radio show The Pharmacy, taking over this weekend for Drake’s eventful OVO Sound show while the “Charged Up” rapper hosts his sixth annual OVO Fest in Toronto. Halfway through the show, Dre announced Compton: The Soundtrack, an album he was inspired to record during principal photography for Straight Outta Compton. Compton: The Soundtrack drops August 7th on iTunes and Apple Music. Compton: The Soundtrack‘s tracklist is below. It’s real! You can preorder it here!

Videos by VICE

We’ve been patiently waiting on a new album from the producer extraordinaire for over a decade—Em told us the fabled third Dr. Dre album Detox was happening in 2004, as did Game in 2005, Kendrick in 2010 and Schoolboy Q in 2012—but the good doc just carried on with his business unperturbed, cutting plush headphone deals and historic Apple partnerships. What happened to Detox? He scrapped it. “I didn’t like it,” Dre said on The Pharmacy. “The record, it just wasn’t good.” This confirms Aftermath insider Dawaun Parker announcement on sometime Noisey contributor Jeff Weiss’s Shots Fired podcast that the long awaited album had long been dead in the water and replaced by something new. Sixteen whole years after the release of 2001, we’ll take what we can get.

Craig is just a mix away. Follow him on Twitter.