Drake Releases ‘Jungle’, a Short Movie Featuring All His Friends and No New Music

Remember the video for “HYFR” where you got to see Drake’s adorable childhood footage at a Bar Mitzvah. before the actual music video started and blew you away? Well what if I told you that Drake has recently extended that childhood footage part of that formula, while removing any new music? That’s what seems to have happened with Jungle, the new 15-minute video that came out today on Drake’s blogspot.

There is a little bit of music at 6:10 where Drake seems like he’s about to roll into a song, announcing that he’s “running through the six with my woes” but most of the video is scored like a level of Myst. There’s a lot of ambient noises as Drake drives up a mountain to look across the skyline while grabbing his head pensively, talking about how he’s been drinking more and smoking more, but it’s okay because he’s still the best. After this we’re treated to some nostalgic shots of Drake and his crew trying to get into the club without ID, Drake freestyling with his dad, and then for some reason some shots of the G20 riot and a building by Toronto’s city hall being demolished. Weird.

This leads to Drake looking out of a window at a building in Toronto before going off to get coffee and people watch, as he plays the age-old game of “what does that person walking by have going on in their life?” Among the people watched are Drake’s personal assistant Johnny Roxx, and Toronto resident cool kid Beckett. The scene shifts to a convenience store on the outskirts of the city, as Drake and his gang of friends, all clad in camo-jackets, purchase snacks. Drake climbs into an old Jeep where he complains that there is no aux cord to be passed, and then promptly falls asleep. During the dream sequence, Drake is transported to a room full of beautiful women that he proceeds to walk through very very slowly. There’s a cutaway featuring some red sand blowing in the wind, plus shots of Oliver and PartyNextDoor. Drake awakes in the same shitty Jeep he fell asleep in, and drives himself home as the end credits roll.

So what does Jungle mean? There seems to be a lot of imagery and symbolism to chew through, but the main takeaway is: there is no new Drake music hidden here. Everything that is featured is either a snippet in length or truly ambient, as 40 or Chilly Gonzales take to the keys for the latter half of the movie. The film is likely named after the Toronto neighborhood that Drake frequents, but it could also be speaking to the larger themes at play: the idea that life in any metropolis is a jungle, and that you need to carve your own path out if you want to stand over top of it and feel like you rule it.