Drake in a Nintendo Space Suit and Everything Else at OVO Fest 6

The best hip-hop music show that Toronto will ever see came back for its sixth year, as Drake and friends staged the sixth instalment of OVO Fest. Bringing out guests like Future, Kanye West, and Pharrell, Drake made a valiant attempt to try and match his effort from previous years. Everyone will always have their own favourite instalment of the festival, and this year may be at the top of the list for many people. PARTYNEXTDOOR started the even off, bringing out P Reign and remembering Redway, whose life was tragically cut short when he was involved in a car accident this weekend. Kanye West got to bring his stage show to Toronto, lowering and tilting the stage lights in a way that needs to be seen live to appreciate. Pharrell came out and performed his new song “Freedom” with a strong political message and one that Drake said will “change the world,” and Future came out to do every song he could fit into his slot.

We took photos of everything so you could feel like you were there.

All photos courtesy of Derek Hui.

s/o to Norm