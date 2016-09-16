A Drug Dealer Was Caught After Posting All These Ridiculous Instagram Photos

This article originally appeared on VICE UK

In the continuation of a time-honoured tradition, another drug dealer has come a cropper after Instagramming loads of photos of himself posing with cash, jewellery and flashy cars.

Despite telling police he clearly wasn’t involved in drug dealing because he didn’t have any money, 29-year-old Levi Watson’s social media activity suggested he may actually have been completely and fully lying. West Midlands police checked his Instagram and found photos of him posing in a literal bath of cash, as well as him and / or his hands positioned in / around / next to shiny champagne bottles, Lamborghinis, Rolexes and a load of other shit only very rich people can afford.

One of the photo captions reads: “When your sitting on over quarter of a million but you tell them it’s pennies” [sic].

West Midlands Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said that “hopefully the memory of his cash-filled bath and pink champagne will keep him warm at night while he spends the next seven years behind bars”. But if his Instagram is anything to go by, Watson does not give a fuck. He posted the Tuesday after his sentencing: “They gave me Shmurda years, I smiled at the judge when he said 7.”

The Wolverhampton drugs ring Watson was part of has collectively been sentenced to 130 years in prison for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

