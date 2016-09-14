Buttplugs, Vials of Ketamine and Other Things VICE Readers Keep In Their Bedside Drawers

A version of this article originally appeared on VICE Germany

The drawer in your bedside table is basically your apartment’s subconscious – filled with pills, condoms, religious texts, vibrators, earplugs and vials of ketamine. Compared to your living room’s expensive coffee table books and carefully arranged record collection, your bedside drawer is like a post-coital, half-drunken pillow talk taking place at the break dawn, when you’re saying way more than you should. That drawer is what’s missing from all your online profiles put together.

VICE Germany asked our readers to be honest, anonymously, and send in photos of their beside drawers. Scroll down to see a selection of those.

