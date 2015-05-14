Earl Sweatshirt Goes Outside and Performs on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ with BADBADNOTGOOD

Jazz rap? Introspective rap? Jimmy Kimmel rap? These are some of the many thoughts that came to me while watching rapper Earl Sweatshirt take the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage last night with Canadian jazz band BADBADNOTGOOD. The set started off with “Huey” and “Grief,” and finished up with “Kalediedoscope,” all tracks off Sweatshirt’s most recent album, I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside. Earl’s record was such an examination—both lyrically and sonically—at the thoughts trapped inside of his brain, so hearing and seeing these songs in a live settting, freed up a bit with live instrumentation, puts the tracks in a different and more welcoming light. Earl may say he don’t like shit, but he is definitely down with slappin’ the bass—or at least that dorky (but talented) dude in BADBADNOTGOOD slappin’ the bass on “Kaleidoscope.” Watch ’em below.

@brynlov