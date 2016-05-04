Ecstasy Users, Don’t Take These Pills

A batch of MasterCard pills (Photo: Dr Drugs via)

A 17-year-old girl died in Manchester this weekend after taking a “MasterCard” ecstasy pill. The teenager was taken ill on Sunday at a club night called Don’t Let Daddy Know, in Trafford’s Victoria Warehouse, and died in hospital on Monday.

Police have warned that anyone who’s taken a MasterCard – a pink pill with a break line on the back, like the ones in the photo above – should seek medical attention immediately.

Two people, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, have since been arrested and are being held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

This is the latest in a string of ecstasy-related deaths to have hit British nightclubs over the last two years. Just over a month ago, 16-year-old Sky Nicol died after taking the drug and suffering a “suspected cardiac arrest”.

In normal ecstasy tablets, the active component – i.e. the stuff that gets you high – is MDMA. However, in many of these recent deaths, the tablets instead contained PMA, which gives users none of the euphoria associated with MDMA, and rather acts as a kind of anti-depressant – an overdose of which can lead to extremely adverse reactions, such as tachycardia, hyperthermia and more. In some cases it can lead to convulsions and hallucinations, and is particularly dangerous when taken with other drugs, such as cocaine and real MDMA.

As ecstasy use continues to rise among young people in the UK, it’s important for all club goers to stay vigilant and be extremely careful.

