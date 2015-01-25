Watch Eminem Team Up with Just About Every Detroit Rapper on “Detroit vs. Everybody”

You never know what you’re gonna get with Eminem. You reach your hand into the ol’ Eminem bag and sometimes you pull out a hunk of garbage wrapped in cartoonish accents and hacky old stereotypes. But other times, Shady can real lay it down hard. On “Detroit vs. Everybody,” he rounds up tons of key rappers from his hometown—Danny Brown, Dej Loaf, Big Sean, Royce da 5’9″, Trick Trick—and they all combine to remind you that Detroit hip-hop (and Eminem) is still not to be fucked with. When the song came out last year, it was easily the most interesting thing Eminem had released in years. The video, shot in black and white against the backdrop of Detroit’s urban decay, this is a welcome return to Eminem’s gritty side and not, you know, the side that makes Sarah Palin jokes.