Employees of the Month

LOUIS MELLIS



Louis Mellis is a Scottish actor and screenwriter who co-wrote the screenplays for Sexy Beast and 44 Inch Chest with David Scinto. He is completing the first season of an HBO drama.

JOHN ROMANO

John Romano is a producer, writer and actor. He wrote the screenplays for The Lincoln Lawyer and Nights in Rodanthe and has written for dozens of TV shows, including Monk, Third Watch, Party of Five, Knots Landing, LA Law and Hill Street Blues.

JAMES FRANCO



James Franco is an actor, director, screenwriter and artist. He is the author of the short-story collections Palo Alto and Actors Anonymous, a memoir and a collection of poems.

ALEC SOKOLOW

Alec Sokolow is a screenwriter who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Toy Story, which he drafted with Joel Cohen and completed with Joss Whedon, Andrew Stanton, John Lasseter, Pete Docter and Joe Ranft.



DAVID MAMET

David Mamet has written more than 30 screenplays, including American Buffalo, The Untouchables, The Postman Always Rings Twice and Wag the Dog. He is a member of the American Theatre Hall of Fame, won the Pulitzer in 1984 for Glengarry Glen Ross and received the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award for Grand Master of American Theater in 2010.

MERRILL MARKOE

Merrill Markoe was the head writer for The David Letterman Show and went on to write for Letterman when he moved to Late Night, establishing many of that show’s notable segments. She’s gone on to publish books and write for TV shows, including Newhart and Sex and the City. She lives in Malibu with musician Andy Prieboy and four dogs.

TONY CAMIN

Tony Camin is an LA-based comedian who has appeared at the US Comedy Arts Festival, the Just for Laughs festival, Bumbershoot and on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. He is the co-creator, with Doug Benson and Arj Barker, of The Marijuana-Logues, and he recently bought the rights to Alec Sokolow’s What the Duck.

MICHEL GONDRY

Michel Gondry won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay as one of the writers of his acclaimed film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. His next film, L’Écume des Jours (Mood Indigo), an adaptation of the novel Foam of the Daze by Boris Vian, will be released in the US this summer by Drafthouse Films.

RICHARD PHILLIPS

Richard Phillips is a painter and filmmaker living in New York. His “motion portraits” of Lindsay Lohan and Sasha Grey premiered at the 2011 Venice Biennale, and he currently has a solo retrospective at Dallas Contemporary in Texas and a show of new works at Galerie Max Hetzler in Berlin.

MARTIN PARR

Martin Parr is a British photographer whose work has been exhibited and collected all over the world. Phaidon Press recently published the third and final volume of his history of the photo book (with Gerry Badger), and he’s now working on a monograph about the history of Chinese photo books, to be published by Aperture in late 2014.

SEAN SULLIVAN

Sean Sullivan is a photographer best known for the Impossible Cool, a photo blog that features images of suave classic icons doing what they do best – looking cool as shit. We asked Sean to give fashion a shot, and the result is an homage to Charles Bukowski, or at least his taste in women.

STEPH GILLIES

Steph Gillies (a.k.a. sorryimworking) is an art director and designer living in London. For the second year running, Steph has art-directed our annual fiction issue. In the interim she’s been working on two books for Vogue, an ongoing project with Teenage Cancer Trust, and smaller collaborative photo-book projects.