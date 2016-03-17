Employees of the Month

Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari

Italian-born artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari have crafted some of our most iconic covers to date. Naturally, we turned to them when we needed an extra special cover for the first issue of our recently redesigned magazine. When not making meat creations for us, the duo stays busy with Toilet Paper, a biannual publication that has gathered a cult following. They’ve also collaborated on campaigns for Kenzo fashion house and have been featured in magazines such as T, Dazed, and Wallpaper*, to name just a few.

Daniel Clowes

Daniel Clowes graduated with a BFA from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn in 1984. In 1989, he created the seminal comic book series, Eightball, which includes comics such as “Art School Confidential.” In 2001, the adaptation of his graphic novel Ghost World, based on a script by Clowes and director Terry Zwigoff, was released to great acclaim, earning an Academy Award nomination for best adapted screenplay. For this issue, we’re thrilled to premiere an exclusive excerpt from his forthcoming graphic novel, Patience.



Jacob Kushner

A proud native of Wisconsin, writer Jacob Kushner lived in post-earthquake Haiti before moving to Kenya, where he covered the Westgate Mall terrorist attack for the Associated Press. He’s reported on LGBT refugees in East Africa, stateless people in the Dominican Republic, and corruption in global aid. His e-book, China’s Congo Plan, won the Atavist Digital Storymakers Award and was favorably reviewed in the New York Review of Books. He has written for the New Yorker, Foreign Policy, Wired, and National Geographic.



Amanda Mustard

Amanda Mustard is an independent photojournalist based in Bangkok. Selected as one of Photo District News magazine’s “PDN 30” in 2015, she is also a founding member of the Koan Collective and a member of the editorial board at Makeshift, an independent quarterly magazine about grassroots creativity and invention around the world. Mustard is also a Frontline Freelance Register board member, where she advocates for the protection and sustainability of the freelance community and gender equality in the media industry.

Rachel Syme

Rachel Syme is a cultural reporter whose work has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, GQ, Matter, Rolling Stone, T, and a bunch of other places, both virtual and hardcover. She is currently writing her first book, a biography of an adventurous lady gossip columnist in old Hollywood, for Random House. For this issue of VICE, Syme interviewed the comedian Hannibal Buress over bowls of ramen. The two talked about touring, conspiracy theories, and his onstage look for 2016.



