Envoy – 'Market at City One' By Lane Milburn March 20, 2015, 5:00am Look at Lane Milburn's website and get his book from Fantagraphics. Tagged:Comics!, envoy, Fantagraphics, Grake, jo sparta, Lane Milburn, Sci-Fi, Vice comics