Epicly Later’d: Chocolate – Part 1

Chocolate has always been an elite skateboarding brand, so we jumped at the opportunity to do a “20 Years of Chocolate” episode. It gave us a chance to tap a lot of skaters that have never been featured on the show before, and its an honor just to ride in Chocolate’s wake.

We filmed more interviews than we have for any episode before—and this is still a fraction of the stories we could have told. The brand has gone through many different incarnations and endured its fair share of hardships. Enjoy.