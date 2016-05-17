Eurovision Is a Paradise

The hardcore Eurovision fan needs to be a lot of things: fervently patriotic, acutely self-aware, proudly camp with a large amount of disposable income to spend on flights and plastic flags. You wouldn’t think there would be that many people who fall into such a cross section, but each year thousands descent on the competition’s host city to act like idiots in support of their country at the world’s cheesiest pop competition.

Will Coutts stalked the streets of Stockholm to see what happens when the crazed pop fans descend on your city.