Everything We Know About Aaron Driver, the ISIS Supporter Killed by Canadian Police



Aaron Driver leaves court in Winnipeg in February 2016. Photo by Canadian Press/John Woods



A man who was devoted to the Islamic State was shot and killed by police during a standoff in a small Ontario town last night after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said they received “credible information of a potential terrorist threat.”

CTV News first reported that 24-year-old Aaron Driver was killed inside a home in Strathroy, Ontario, about two and a half hours from Toronto. Driver, who frequently tweeted his adoration for ISIS under the pseudonym Harun Abdurahman, made headlines after he was arrested last summer and subsequently released on a peace bond over fears he would engage in terrorism. He had never been charged with a crime, but the peace bond placed restrictions on his activities and movements, including that he could not use a computer or social media.

The RCMP and local police forces carried out an anti-terror operation in the Strathroy neighborhood following information that linked Driver to a suicide bomb plot, CTV reported. It’s believed that Driver, who lived in Winnipeg since 2012, was living there with his sister.

Local media said that members of the armed forces, police officers with snipers, and RCMP officers in tactical gear swarmed the area.