Everything We Know So Far About the Attack In Nice Last Night

Luca Bruno / AP

On Thursday night in Nice, France, a lorry sped down the seaside promenade where people had gathered to celebrate Bastille Day. So far, 84 people are confirmed to have died, with many more injured, around 18 of whom are in critical condition. This is everything we know so far.

The lorry was driven for almost 2km down the promenade, mowing down people in its path. Eyewitnesses reported that the driver seemed to swerve from left to right in order to kill as many as people as possible. The driver was stopped by the police, who shot him dead, although it is yet to be confirmed that this is what stopped the attack. Photos of the lorry show the windscreen covered in bullet holes.





Videos by VICE