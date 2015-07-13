A Tale of Two Teenage Girls – Here’s Farao’s Beautiful Video for “Bodies”

There’s nothing more depressing than places that used to be designated for fun which are now abandoned, exposed to decay and eternal loneliness. Amusement parks, for example. Or kindergartens. Or even bathrooms, or swimming pools where cheerful children used to laugh and splash. It’s this latter setting that Norwegian singer Farao has chosen for the video for “Bodies.” Starring two teen girls “Bodies” explores how strangely unsettling post-puberty can be—a maelstrom of conflicting, acutely felt emotions. Watch this and feel it all over again.

Till It’s All Forgotten is out on 9.11 via Full Time Hobby.