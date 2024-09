In this episode of Canadian Cannabis, Damian checks out Jim’s Weeds, a no-holds-barred compassion club in Vancouver that was recently raided by the police. That’s where Damian got his first taste of Phoenix Tears; an extract designed especially for cancer patients.

At the moment, Health Canada does not support the sale of extracts.



