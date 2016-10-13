Photos of a Reimagined Childhood

This story appeared in the October issue of VICE magazine.



Last May, Kevin Aranibar received his BFA from Parsons School of Design. In his senior-thesis work, “Over the Fence,” he explored his adolescent anxiety and the struggle to find an identity growing up. By utilizing photographic depiction and memory, he staged lived experiences and cast his childhood friends as characters. He constructed scenes in bedrooms, skateparks, arcades, and other places where he remembered experiencing bottled-up emotions. He is currently making this project into a self-published book.