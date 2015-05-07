Fashion Cat – ‘Hey America, Wake the Fuck Up’ By Ron Regé, Jr. May 7, 2015, 5:20am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Ron Regé, Jr.’s Tumblr. Tagged:against pain, Blobby Boys, Comics!, drawn & quarterly, dum dum posse reader, Fantagraphics, fashion cat, political cartoons, Ron Rege, Ron Regé jr., Skibber Bee-bye, The Blobby Boys & Friends, the cartoon utopia, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE We Asked Old People What ‘Youth Fashion Trend’ Should Die 09.13.16 By Vincent Dwyer Ray Barbee Is the Happiest Man in Skateboarding 09.05.16 By Chris Nieratko Remembering Dead Friends on Overdose Awareness Day 09.01.16 By Soma Navidson Andy Warhol Wanted Lou Reed to Be His ‘Mickey Mouse’ 08.29.16 By Legs McNeil and Gillian McCain