A Man Tried to Blame His Child Porn Collection on His Own Children

A British man tried to blame the large stash of child porn in his possession on his own children, who, at the time, would have been under the age of six.

Andrew Martin is said to have downloaded the images between 2001 and 2003, some of which include a girl as young as five being raped. When he was arrested in December after a search warrant was executed, he attempted to blame one of his sons – who would have been three or four – and then to the boy’s older brother.

At Martin’s trial at Coventry Crown Court, Judge Philip Gregory said, “What is shameful is that when caught he sought to blame his 17-year-old son, who would have been three or four at the time.”

Martin was given a three-year community sentence, as the Judge deferred to the opinion of his probation officer regarding the large amount of time he has already spent in custody. He is, obviously, now on the sex offenders register, unable to have unsupervised contact with children, banned from living at an address where there are children in the house and prohibited from working with children.