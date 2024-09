The man known as Megwin began uploading comedy videos onto his YouTube channel in the mid 2000s, and since then, he’s become a digital sensation and an odd sort of international celebrity. Recently, VICE Japan caught up with Megwin and treated him to a feast of salamanders, fermented herring, and a pile of chili peppers from Mexico. We’re proud to say he completed his challenge with a face full of snot, sweat, and tears.