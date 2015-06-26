FEMEN: Sextremism in Canada

Their objective is to destroy patriarchy; their weapons are bare breasts. FEMEN “sextremists” have now set up shop in more than ten countries, but only have one active branch in North America. In this documentary, VICE journalist Brigitte Noël enters the world of FEMEN Quebec as they disturb the public space with their homegrown brand of activism, bringing skin, controversy, and feminism to the front page.

As FEMEN set out on a mission to protect Canadian women’s abortion rights, Noël shadowed the group to get a better understanding of their message, their approach, and whether their shock-and-awe tactics actually work.