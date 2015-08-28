Listen to Fetty Wap Glo Off to Another Planet on His Cover of Chief Keef and Lil Durk’s “Decline”

Fetty Wap is unstoppably good. So good it’s almost scary. He’s dominating the rap charts right now in a way that has literally never been done, with his first four singles ever simultaneously charting in the top ten Billboard Hot Rap Songs. And he’s cranking out fresh classics on Soundcloud, most recently in the form of this sublime Future cover. Tonight, he shared another cover, this time of Chief Keef and Lil Durk’s wildly underrated loosie “Decline.” And, well, you know how it glo: Fetty floats over the beat, sticking to the song’s original antisocial themes before soaring off into another galaxy as he riffs on Keef’s “you know how it glo” line and turns it into an ethereal outro for basically the entire second half of the song. You’ve heard Fetty sing beautifully, but you’ve never heard him sing beautifully like this. This is what it means to glo up. Yeaaaahhh baby. Listen to it below:

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.