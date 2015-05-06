Fetty Wap Wins: Listen to Remixes Featuring Drake, Gucci Mane, and Quavo



Yeah, that’s smoke coming out of Fetty Wap’s eye socket

Last night, while you were drinking outside with your friends, or watching Bargain Hunt, or whatever it is you do in your spare time, Fetty Wap won music. That’s right everyone, it’s over. Music has stopped now because there will never be anything better than what happened when two different Fetty Wap remixes hit the internet: “My Way” featuring Drake and “Trap Queen” featuring Gucci Mane and Quavo.

Here’s “Trap Queen,” which is a song that sounds better every time you hear it. Without a doubt this is the 2015 summer jam—even though we’ve been listening to it since November—and now we have a version that features Gucci Mane rapping “you’re like a grilled cheese, I’m just smashing ya” and Quavo rapping (singing?) “when you cook that baby Imma buy you a Mercedes.” It’s perfect. (You can purchase it on iTunes.)

And here’s “My Way”—and despite the shitty-ass recording, we still hear Drake say “cancel out my ex like put a line through that bitch.” Hopefully we get the real version soon.

UPDATE: Here’s the real version of “My Way” featuring Drake so we deleted the shitty-ass cell phone recording version.