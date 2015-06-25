New Day, New Fetty Wap: Listen to the Trap King’s New Track “Boomin”

Photo by Seher

In our longread interview with Fetty Wap, Kathy Iandoli ended with the question “Who is Fetty Wap?” And really, with every new song that he puts out the question becomes more interesting. Like on his new song “Boomin.” It’s the kind of track you’d want to show your basic friends who only know “Trap Queen,” and think Fetty is just some boring pop-rapper. “Boomin” shows the different techniques and sounds Fetty can make with his voice, all keeping up in the same flow. As the song goes on, his voice gets more and more intense as the beat keeps pounding and punching.

Listen to the song below, and read our feature with Fetty Wap right here.