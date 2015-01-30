FKA Twigs Dropped a Brand New Trap-Inspired Song in Melbourne Last Night

Just when it feels like you’ve just about gotten over the most recent creative dispatch from FKA Twigs, she pumps out something else to keep you on your toes. It was only two weeks ago that she engaged in rope bondage with her own hair in the video for “Pendulum”, and now some live footage has surfaced from a gig in Melbourne last night, suggesting she’s already live-testing new material.

The footage (above) is fan-filmed and as such the sound quality is naturally garbage. But you can still hear her falsetto like a motherbitch as some murky, trap inspired beats and nauseous synths propel you crotch-first into the future. Also you don’t need the sound on to watch her stalk around the stage like an alien about to abduct every single one of your inhibitions.

Videos by VICE

In the words of the girl who pipes up at 0:49: “Waaaaa, I love that!?”

