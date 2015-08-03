FKA Twigs Just Shared a New Song Called “Figure 8” on Zane Lowe’s Beats1 Show



FKA Twigs at Lollapalooza / Photo by Daniel Patlán

FKA Twigs has been stunning audiences all spring with her live show, but now she’s heading off the road for a little bit. The good news? That coincides with new music! Today, Twigs shared a new song called “Figure 8,” which has been making an appearance in her live show, on Zane Lowe’s Beats1 radio show. She also took some time to talk to Lowe about what he called “an absolute banger” of a track off an upcoming EP.

She explained that she wrote “Figure 8” a few months after finishing LP1, when she was just beginning to get used to the rhythm of touring and coping with the insane buzz of having a wildly popular and critically acclaimed album, a period in which it is “difficult to really keep hold of who you are and what you do.” She ended up finding refuge in New York, where she got into vogue and started taking dance lessons from scene legend Derek Prodigy. She explained that all hand movements in vogue tie back to the figure eight, which is “the eternal move that never stops moving.” To quote Zane Lowe, “that is fucking cool!”

Listen to “Figure 8” and FKA Twigs’ interview with Lowe below, via Consequence of Sound:

