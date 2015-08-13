FKA Twigs Has Announced a Brand New EP and Released a Sixteen Minute Self-Directed Video

Since the release of her debut video “Hide” three years ago, the artist formerly known as twigs has constructed a potent anatomy of work that’s less of a music discography, and more like the catalogue of a contemporary art auteur. Because FKA twigs doesn’t just make songs. Through the use of music, photo shoots, choreography and film, she’s presented a grandiose aural/visual exhibition that explores the dynamic of intimacy and the spaces we often occupy in-between.

She has been compared to other artists – names like Bjork, Prince, M.I.A, have all been thrown at the wall – but none of them stick. The fact remains there’s no one past or present like her. That’s the reason FKA twigs’ press shots, like the one above, her music videos, like “Water Me”, and the entire fabric of her last three records (EP1, EP2, and LP1) – which are packed with lyrics like “My thighs are apart for when you’re ready to breathe in” and can’t be pinpointed any further than Kate Bush falsetto, British trip-hop and future R&B – inspire a deep feeling of mystery. We know we’re watching a modern great.

Today FKA twigs announced the release of a new EP called M3LL155X. And in a continuation of the holistic approach fostered on her last three records – where videos were integral to each release – M3LL155X is accompanied by a sixteen minute long film that feels like her most adventurous piece of work yet. I won’t spoil it for you, but it’s a performance that explores sex, intimacy, emotion and gender, and the more you watch, the better it gets, unfolding ever more.

The video features four tracks. The previously heard “Glass and Patron” and “Figure 8”; “I’m Your Doll”, which sees twigs reclaiming misguided words she first wrote as a teenage girl and re-contextualising them as a woman; and “In Time”. Meanwhile the EP – which was made with producer Boots and long-time collaborators tic and Cy An – has one more track called “Mothercreep”. Watch the video below.

The M3LL155X EP is available to stream and purchase here. It will also be available on 12” vinyl which fans can pre-order right now.

You can find Ryan Bassil on Twitter: @RyanBassil