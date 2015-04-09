Florence + the Machine Drops Her Most Straightforward Pop Song Yet: “Ship to Wreck”

All eyes will be on FloMac at this weekend’s Coachella Festival and in anticipation of that, and her new LP How Big How Blue How Beautiful (out 6.2), she’s just dropped a new track, the follow up to “What Kind of Man.”

“Ship to Wreck” is once of Welch’s most straight ahead songs—bright and poppy, there’s not one harp pluck or gothic undertone to be heard and the London singer had this to say about it: “I was thinking about my own self destructive side, and how you can make something only to tear it down, enjoy/destroy, create/devastate etc. When you’re in that whirlwind, you often end up breaking the thing you love the most.”

Listen above.