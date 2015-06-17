Foo Fighters Have Cancelled Their Headline Show at Glastonbury

Foo Fighters have cancelled their headline set at Glastonbury, as well as their headline show at Wembley Stadium and their remaining shows in the UK following the injury Dave Grohl sustained during a show at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg last week.

In a short post on their website the band announced:

“Due to injuries sustained in Dave Grohl’s fall from the stage during Foo Fighters’ June 12 show at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden, doctors have required the cancellation of the remainder of the band’s dates in the UK and Europe. After undergoing surgery Monday, Dave’s full recuperation time is still to be determined.”

Dave Grohl followed the post with a lengthy blog about the injury and cancelled shows. It ended:

“So….here I am, recovering with 6 metal screws in my leg, thinking about a lifetime of holding up TSA lines from here to Kalamazoo….damn.

Here’s the not so witty bit…….My doctors have advised me to lay low for a while. The most important thing now is for me to recover from the surgery, to keep my leg elevated so as to keep swelling down and prevent any infection/complication that could do long term damage. I’m not out of the woods yet, folks…

Which means, and it kills me to say it…..the doctors have told us to cancel shows. I’m really so sorry, guys. You know I hate to do it, but I’m afraid it’s just not physically possible for me at the moment. We’re doing our best right now to work out a plan, so bear with us. You know we’re good for our word. But for now, I need to make sure we have YEARS of gigs ahead of us….

You have always stood by our band, and we will always stand by you. Like I say at every show, we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you guys. And I mean that. I thank you form the bottom of my heart. And I will do everything I can to come back and give you a night to remember for the rest of your lives AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

Until then…my sincerest apologies.

Your friend, Dave

PS…….Kanye…..Imma let you have this one…..”

A replacement headliner has not yet been announced.