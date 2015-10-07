Teenagers Describe How They Killed People

In the slums of Lima in Peru, teenagers can make hundreds of dollars by becoming contract killers for the drug gangs that have a stronghold in the capital. It’s a grim, brutal avenue of employment available because of the narcotics wars that are still raging all over South America, even after the death of infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar.

In this excerpt from VICE’s new documentary about narcos in South America, host Monica Villamizar meets three young hitmen who describe to her their murder methods and how they feel about their chosen profession.

Watch part one of the doc, How Pablo Escobar’s Legacy of Violence Drives Today’s Cartel Wars, online right now. Part two will appear online tonight at 9 PM EST.