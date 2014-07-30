‘Freeway’ Rick Ross on ‘The Jim Norton Show’ – Teaser

VICE and Jim Norton have teamed up to put a weird twist on the traditional late-night talk show.

The show will be a loose mix of stand-up comedy, debates and interviews with guests like Mike Tyson, UFC President Dana White and notorious drug dealer “Freeway” Rick Ross. To keep things really unpredictable, we’ll be filming everything before a live audience.

Videos by VICE

In Norton’s words, “VICE didn’t censor any language or ideas at all; they were amazing creatively. I got to do exactly the show I wanted to do. Which also sucks, because if it fails, it’s completely my fault.” We think you’ll like it.