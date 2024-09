​On Friday nights, people around the world leave their offices to fill their innards with fried chicken and shitty booze to put the pain of the workweek behind. This makes for ​some ​very photo-wor​thy moments, so we’ve decided to send photographers to the planet’s finest cities and towns to capture Friday night as it unfolds. For this week’s instalment, Peter Lambert went to central Liverpool to watch drunk people sing karaoke and a couple of men beat the shit out of each other.