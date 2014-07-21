Fun Facts About Music That We Forgot About

The human brain is a powerful tool. It has sent man into space, worked out how to agitate the water molecules in beef to create roast dinners that can be microwaved in five minutes, and created 102 different Doritos flavours.

But while only a gifted few can invent things that change the world, almost everyone can recall seemingly random facts at seemingly random intervals – whether they want to or not. For example: you’re eating lunch and remember in 2012 a 20 year-old girl legally auctioned off her virginity for £485,000, your primary school head teacher had a bowl cut, and you haven’t seen your cousins in about three years.

This happened to me the other morning. I woke up, remembered that Livin’ Joy’s “Dreamer” exists, and then started to recall other music facts. I tweeted a few and then thought fuck it, no one pays me to be on Twitter, I’ve got an article here.

So – with that in mind – here’s a bunch of random music facts that I had forgotten about. This isn’t one of those bait lists: we all know “Umbrella” was originally meant for Mary J Blige, Pharrell is old, and that you can play The Beatles albums backwards to reveal secret messages. Instead here’s a few fun facts we had forgotten about.

T-Pain Can Actually Sing