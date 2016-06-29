‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Should Probably Start Looking for a New Show to Watch

The latest season of Game of Thrones wrapped last Sunday, meaning that we’ll all be spending the next year or so waiting for season seven and obsessively theorizing about Jon Snow’s mommy and daddy or whatever. But what GoT fans really should be doing in all the downtime is searching for another show to watch, since it looks like there will only be about 15 more episodes until Game of Thrones is gone for good.

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss told Deadline Monday that the show is only going to be around for two more seasons at most—just 13 episodes, or 15 if they really want to stretch it.

“From pretty close to the beginning, we talked about doing this in 70 to 75 hours [total], and that’s what we’ll end up with. Call it 73 for now,” Benioff said. “We’re trying to tell one cohesive story with a beginning, middle, and end… We’ve known the end for quite some time and we’re hurtling towards it.”

So it goes, apparently. At least we still have the final book from George R.R. Martin to look forward to, if he ever finishes the damn thing—and there will always be the endless barrage of pirated GoT sex scenes and crossover fan videos to consume.

That said, isn’t this all coming from the same jokers who told us Jon Snow wasn’t coming back? Maybe they’re just dicking us around and are preparing to ride this thing out for a bunch more seasons and maybe squeeze a few spin-offs from it while they’re at it.