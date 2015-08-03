Stream Georgia’s Gripping Self-Titled Debut Album Exclusively on Noisey

Georgia Barnes is 21 year-old North London-based producer/multi-instrumentalist, who goes by the name of Georgia, just like Billie Piper went by the name of Billie or Cheryl Fernandez-Versini tried to be known as Cheryl so that she could spell her own autographs. Georgia is a breath of inventive air – mixing a singer-songwriter intimacy with grimey electro and tribal rhythms that make her both uniquely London and unique in general.

Her debut self-titled abum, which was written, performed, and produced by Georgia in her home studio over a two-year period. Now it can be streamed, listened to, heard and enjoyed by you. It’s an energising burst of percussive sophisti-pop that draws influences from M.I.A, The Knife, and Oneohtrix Point Never. Sometimes dark, sometimes playful, but always gripping, Georgia is a wonderfully idiosyncratic combination of very modern influences. Listen exclusively on Noisey above.

As well as being a bitchin’ musician, Georgia also used to play semi-professional football for QPR Girls as a teenager and earlier this year she took us on a day trip to the Loftus Road stadium to talk sports and stuff. Read all about it here.

Georgia is out via Domino on August 7. Catch her on tour with Hot Chip in October:

13 October: O2 Academy, Bristol

14 October: Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth

16 October: Barrowland, Glasgow

17 October: Albert Hall, Manchester

18 October: Beckett University, Leeds

20 October: Rock City, Nottingham

21 October: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

