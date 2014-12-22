Ghostface Killah Played a Surprise Show at a Sandwich Shop in Perth Named After Him

Image via Instagram

Ghostface Killah is currently in Australia touring his new album 36 Seasons. That is a fairly regular piece of news. While on tour, he was apparently informed by a radio station that there is a sandwich shop in Perth named “Toastface Grillah” in honour of him. Again, that is not a particularly unusual piece of information, although it is pretty funny. Yesterday, Ghostface Killah shows up at Toastface Grillah and performs a surprise set on the back of a truck in an alleyway and oh my god everyone drop what you’re doing immediately, because what an absolutely perfect thing to have happened.

Exactly why or how this came to be, we don’t know – it’s probably safe to assume that Ghostface enjoys puns and grilled cheese as much as the rest of us – but thanks to the good people of the Internet we do know that he #blessed the crowd with one-man renditions of “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta Fuck Wit” (which you can watch a bit of here) and “C.R.E.A.M” (below).

It’s a Christmas miracle! Except for friends and family of anybody in attendence, whose gifts he just royally shat on.

A video posted by Tessa Carroll (@tessacarroll_) on Dec 12, 2014 at 10:20pm PST

