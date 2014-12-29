Giants, Zombies, and the Islamic State: Best of 2014 on VICE

This year has been a huge year for VICE. We started the year by going to Iceland to investigate how the small black rock in the middle of the ocean has produced a lineage of strongmen dating back to the Vikings. And throughout the year, we launched videos on our new site MUNCHIES and explored one of the biggest news stories of the year in VICE News’s embed withthe Islamic State.

This week, VICE host Krishna Andavolu takes a look back at some of the VICE network’s best videos from 2014, like Noisey’s documentary about Chicago’s rap scene and VICE Sports’s interview with two-time All-Star Caron Butler about the ATF drug bust that dramatically changed his life.