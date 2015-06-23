Ginuwine Releases “Leave It In” and We’re Pregnant

Looks like Ginuwine playing Donna’s cousin on Parks and Recreation just revived his career, because ho-oh-ly shit, his new song “Leave It In” sounds like a lost track from the late 90s. It’s sexual. It’s ridiculous. And it’s perfectly Ginuwine. In fact, it has made me, a male, pregnant. That’s right, folks. Ginuwine’s new song is so great that it’s averted any scientific reason and has put a baby in my belly. I can feel Ginuwine’s smooth voice over the slow beats in meshing with my new child’s movements. Each time the beautiful chorus kicks up laced with his backing vocals, or the creak of the bed moving sample eeks its way into my ears, I get excited for the child to come.

In other words, “Leave It In” is pretty good. It comes from his Timbaaland produced album that will hopefully be out this year. Stream it below.