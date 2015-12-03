Are You a Drug User? Take This Survey and Have Your Voice Heard

Millions of people take drugs. Hundreds of millions if you include alcohol and nicotine and, if you’re a pedant or the author the actual UK government’s Psychoactive Substances Bill, caffeine – or anything else that has any kind of tangible effect on your brain or body.

Last year, 100,000 of those people took part in the Global Drug Survey, which is exactly what it sounds like: a chance for drug users around the world to contribute to a study into how people get fucked up.

This year’s survey launched a couple of weeks ago, so if you want to take part and contribute to a bank of information that helps the GDS team develop handy tools like the world’s first guide to safer drug use, or Drugs Meter, a phone app that tells its user all they need to know about their personal drug use, click here.