Meet the Cartoon Animals Making Diplo-Approved Pop Music

Led by a guy called Trippy Turtle, the first is a gang known as FoFoFadi, which sounds like one of those bizarre names people give their genitals when they don’t want to say cunt in public. Trippy Turtle’s music sounds like future sex jams – he’s owning 2020 in the same way The Weeknd owned 2010.

The FoFoFadi crew is made up of a bunch of other animal-based artists: names like Girly Gorilla, Booty Beaver and Drippy Dolphin. Drippy is one of the best, creating endearing music that puts you in the strange middle ground between feeling pilled up to the eyeballs and possibly just needing an Ibuprofen and a nap. His track “Craaazy” mashes up 90s pop munchkin Aaron Carter, the Vengaboys, and machine guns.

Trippy has recently been signed to Mad Decent imprint Jeffrees, a suggestion that there’s a place for this sort of music outside Soundcloud. The crew are associated with Cashmere Cat, too – who makes tracks that bounce from trap-heavy basslines to the kind of music you imagine J-Pop star Kyary Pamyu Pamyu listens to while her advisors apply her makeup.

I wanted to talk to Trippy Turtle to understand more about the scene but was told he doesn’t do interviews because he’s a turtle. Fair enough. So I spoke to an unnamed FoFoFadi board member instead.

Noisey: Hi unnamed person on the internet. What is the FoFoFadi and what does it mean?

FoFoFadi is a collective of creative animals working together on artistic projects. What it means is a philosophical question.

Where could this movement end up?

World peace.

Who are the prominent members of the crew?

Artists scheduled for musical releases at the moment are: Trippy Turtle – Cashmere Cat – Drippy Dolphin – Booty Beaver – Girly Gorilla – Faded Fox – Wasted Whale – Epileptic Elephant and Disco Duck.

The FoFoFadi crew are perhaps the biggest musical crew with animal names – but they’re not alone. With their rise has come an offshoot that call themselves the Pokecrew; a similar concept but rather than basing themselves on animals, they keep the late 90s Gameboy dream alive and create through the eyes of Pokémon. Led by artists like Bubbly Bulbasaur and Dope Diglett, the movement is still in its infancy but is every bit as intriguing as FoFoFadi.