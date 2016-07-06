Photos of the Week Greece Will Never Forget

People withdrawing money in the centre of Athens, while a homeless man is sleeping right next to them – the photo was taken in the early hours of the 27th of June, 2015, just after Alexis Tsipras’ referendum announcement. Credit: Panagiotis Maidis.

In the morning of the 27th of June, 2015 – after a long, exhausting period of negotiations with the European Union, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund – Greek Prime Minister Alex Tsipras announced that he was going to let the Greek people decide whether the country should accept the lenders’ latest proposed bailout conditions. The Greek Bailout referendum was set to be held only a week later – on the 5th of July, 2015.

Chaos, naturally, ensued. As soon as news of the referendum broke, hordes of Greeks ran to cash machines to withdraw as much cash as possible. In the following days, the Greek government decided not to pay back the latest instalment of the loan – which meant that the country essentially declared bankruptcy. That led to capital controls that installed a withdrawal limit of €60 and continuous demonstrations by supporters of both the ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ camps – all taking place in a backdrop of extremely high temperatures and strange, almost tropical, summer thunderstorms. Greek voters overwhelmingly rejected the bailout conditions, yet with imports dropping by 11.7 percent, consumption by 4.3 percent and 3,000 fewer businesses created in the last twelve months – I think it’s safe to say that life in my country has only gotten worse.

In light of this black one-year anniversary, here are some photos from the week Greece will never forget.

Capital controls are introduced on the 29th of June, 2015, which install a withdrawal limit of €60 – a small amount to some, a rather large amount to others.

A ‘No’ demonstration takes place at Syntagma Square on the 29th of June, 2015.

A pro-Bailout demonstration takes place at the same place the next day – on the 30th of June, 2015 – but the rain makes things a little harder for the ‘Yes’ crowds.

Banks open their doors again on the 2nd of July, 2015 – but only to pensioners.

Meanwhile, tourists are having the time of their lives in Greece.

And some Greeks pack their bags for their annual trips to the islands.

On Thursday, the 2nd of July, 2015, riot police use gas and stun grenades against a group of protesters who try to hang anti-EU banners at the European Commission HQ in Athens.

3rd of July, 2015: A ‘No’ demonstration in Syntagma square.

3rd of July, 2015: A ‘Yes’ demonstration in Kallimarmaro.

On the weekend of the 4th and 5th of July, 2015 – hours before the referendum – temperatures go as high as 42 C. Many try to escape the extreme heat by going to the beach.

Still, the only thing on people’s minds is the upcoming referendum.

Voter turnout is 62.5 percent.

At the Ministry of Home Affairs, the first results point towards a ‘No’ vote.

It’s not long, before the city centre is filled with people celebrating the fact that the bailout conditions were rejected by a majority of over 61 percent.

Foreign media trail Greek politicians for statements.

And while Europe is waiting to see what Alexis Tsipras is going to do next…

… Greece is dancing…

